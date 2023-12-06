The Doug Ford government’s decision to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place was based on “incomplete costing information” and made without full consultation, the province’s auditor general says.

In a report released Wednesday, acting auditor general Nick Stavropoulos said the province’s business case for moving the Ontario Science Centre may be incomplete, as it did not include all possible costs associated with the creation of a new facility.

“In our review of the cost/benefit analysis, we found that costs for both options were not fully identified and determined,” the report said.

The province released its March 2023 business case for the science centre to the public last week. In the document, officials argue that moving the museum and educational centre to Toronto’s waterfront could save the province hundreds of millions of dollars.

This is in part due to deferred maintenance at the site near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue. The government has said it could cost about $369 million at minimum over the next 20 years to address this repair work and modernize the “inflexible design.” The high costs to repair the original Science Centre are largely driven by a lack of maintenance throughout the years.

The business case suggested the government could construct a new, smaller facility at Ontario Place that would repurpose the existing pod and Cinesphere structure already at the site for about $387 million.

However, the auditor general notes this cost doesn’t include financing, or transaction and legal costs under the public-private partnership model to design, build and maintain the new science centre.

It also doesn’t include the cost of a fabrication facility, which constructs exhibits for both the Science Centre and for other clients. The business case released by the government said there were nine areas that could be leased for this purpose, to the cost of between $420,000 to $690,000 a year.

While Infrastructure Ontario has insisted that funding has been provided for critical repairs at the science centre, the auditor general says that since 2017, there were 42 projects deemed critical and “at risk of failure” have not been addressed.

“Of these 42 projects, seven had been put forward in at least three of the past five years and were denied funding each time,” the report says.

“According to Infrastructure Ontario, there was a lack of funding available to manage the Province’s real estate portfolio, so the repairs could not be paid for.”

The auditor general found that Infrastructure Ontario had not obtained a cost estimate for fixing the pedestrian bridge, which connects visitors to exhibits from the entrance of the building. At the time of the report, a feasibility study evaluating the bridge’s condition was being completed, although there was no targeted timeline for the bridge’s repair.

The absence of pedestrian bridge takes away from the visitor’s experience, the report says, as individuals need to be shuttled across a parking lot to access the building.

