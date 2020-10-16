Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 so far this week but the drop comes amid a rise in deaths, with nine more fatalities added to the province’s death toll over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 712 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday.

It is the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases has dipped below 800.

It also represents a decrease on the seven-day rolling average of new cases, which now stands at 746.

More to come…