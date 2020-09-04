

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has equaled a recent high for new cases of COVID-19 with the increase partly driven by an alarming uptick in infections in Peel Region.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 148 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last 24 hours, including 72 in Peel Region.

It is the second time in a week that the province has reported 148 cases in a single 24-hour period. Previously, the number of new infections hadn’t been that high since July 24.

Meanwhile, the 72 new cases reported in Peel Region on Friday represents the highest single day tally in that region since June 4.

As recently as early August, Peel Region had seen its daily counts fall to the low teens but since then they have steadily increased and its rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 36.

Of the new cases, more than 80 per cent of them originated in the GTA (120 cases) while Ottawa accounted for another 13 cases. Every other public health unit in the province reported five or fewer cases with a dozen of them reporting no new cases at all.

The latest numbers come one day after Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams conceded that he was concerned by the steady uptick in infections in some locations.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has also warned that this city is likely already in the midst of a “inevitable” second wave of infections.

“We continue to see these events where people are being less than cautious in their gathering and not doing the distancing, so there still is robust transmission from person to person in those settings,” Williams said on Thursday. “Even though we are in Stage 3 we need to be really dedicated in working on this.”

Seven-day average continues to creep up

In early August Ontario went an entire week without reporting more than 100 new infections in a single day but it has now surpassed that threshold for nine consecutive days.

The rolling-seven day average of new cases has also crept upwards and now stands at 130. It had dropped below 100 for several weeks in August and at one point was as low as 85.

If there is any good news to be found it could come in Ontario’s robust testing numbers, which remain tops in Canada even when adjusted for population.

On Thursday the province’s labs turned around 28,591 individual tests, pointing to a positive percentage that remains low at 0.51 per cent.

The number of hospitalizations as a result of the virus also remain well off the levels seen earlier in the pandemic when more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were regularly receiving treatment.

On Thursday, 66 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 60 one day prior. Of those people 13 were in intensive care units and nine of them were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Other highlights from the data: