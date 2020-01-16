Ontario sending nine more firefighters to Australia to battle wildfires
In this photo taken early Jan. 2020, and provided Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, by the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service personnel use fire hoses to dampen the forest floor near Wollemi pine trees in the Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests west of Sydney. (NSW National Parks and Wildfire Service via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:35PM EST
TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it's sending nine more firefighters this week to help battle bush fires ravaging parts of Australia.
Australia is facing one of the worst bush fire seasons in recent memory and there are a couple of months of summer still to come.
Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said seven people being sent today are management personnel who will help co-ordinate the fight.
Two more management staff will be sent tomorrow.
The latest addition means a total of twenty-eight firefighting staff from Ontario have been sent to Australia since the start of their fire season.
The province is sending their firefighters as part of a reciprocal agreement where countries and jurisdictions around the world send each other firefighting staff during times of high wildfire activity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.