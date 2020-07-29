The Ford government is expected to announce today if Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex can join the rest of Ontario and move into Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 1 p.m. from Queen’s Park. He will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care.

The three areas were held back because officials said they wanted more data before giving the green light for a broader reopening.

Two dozen of Ontario's 34 public health units were allowed to enter Stage 3 on July 17, with another seven joining them on July 24.

In Stage 3, nearly all businesses and public spaces can reopen, including gyms, movie theatres and indoor dining venues. These businesses will have to ensure health measures are in place, including physical distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the province said Toronto had six new cases of COVID-19 but hours later Toronto Public Health released its latest data and said there was only one new case reported in the city yesterday.

Mayor John Tory told CP24 today that the city has been preparing and is ready to transition into Stage 3.

“We’ve been trying to move as a city to get everything ready for Stage 3 so that means having detailed guidelines worked out for restaurants and other organizations that will be affected by this,” Tory said.

If Toronto does move forward, Tory does want to enact enhanced safety measures, including limiting indoor capacity and table sizes at bars and restaurants. Customers would also be required to stay seated at all times except when using the washroom or paying.

City council is also considering implementing a temporary bylaw that would require masks and face coverings to be used in common spaces in condominium and apartment buildings.

On Tuesday, the province reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, with 25 cases in Ottawa and 22 in Windsor-Essex.

Ottawa and Sudbury, which are both in Stage 3, have recently seen new cases emerge but Premier Ford said Tuesday there are no plans to roll back the reopening in any areas and that Ontario is moving in the right direction.