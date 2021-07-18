

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. - Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Norfolk County.

The SIU says in a release that the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about a man acting erratically at about 7 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The SIU says officers had an interaction with the man and saw him enter the Waterford Ponds, but were unable to locate him.

The OPP marine unit later recovered a body at 12:14 p.m. today.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and the SIU is urging anyone with information or video regarding the incident to upload it to the organization's website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials like police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.