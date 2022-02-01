A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued several winter storm watches and special weather statements ahead of the snow.

Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, Grimsby, London, Sarnia, Windsor, and Hamilton are expected to receive up to 30 cm of snow.

In the Greater Toronto Area, people are being warned to expect up to 20 cm.

Areas east of the Greater Toronto Area, like Kingston and Cornwall, are also expected to receive 10 to 20 cm.

WHEN WILL THE SNOW START?

The "multi-day snowfall event" is expected to begin on Wednesday and continue through to Friday.

"Rain showers tonight will change to snow on Wednesday afternoon or evening for the Golden Horseshoe," Environment Canada said. “Areas farther west will see a changeover to snow on Wednesday morning."

The snow is expected to begin earlier on Wednesday for areas west of the Greater Toronto Area.

Environment Canada said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some regions and there could be a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Environment Canada said the snow will taper off by Friday.

The latest round of snow comes as the City of Toronto continues to remove snow left behind by a blizzard that walloped much of southern Ontario two weeks ago.