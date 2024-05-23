Two workers at a store in southwestern Ontario are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a winning lottery ticket worth $50,000.

The alleged theft happened in Mitchell, which is about 60 kilometres north of London.

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation contacted the OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, which is embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, about a suspicious lottery ticket win at a retail outlet in Mitchell.

Police allege that the winning ticket was stolen by a store employee and the $50,000 cash prize was subsequently claimed by an associate of that worker.

As a result, Anita RUSSELL, 44, of Mitchell, and Melanie THOMPSON, age 51 of Stratford, were both charged with fraud over $5,000.

Russell has been also been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, while Thompson has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.