Student leaders say excitement is high as Ontario universities prepare to host the first frosh weeks, largely in-person and absent of public health restrictions, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Student union presidents say tickets to frosh events sold out quickly this year as eager first-year students, who spent part of the last two years learning online, transition to post-secondary life.

But sexual assault supports and awareness training are part of the festivities, too.

The student union at the University of Toronto says it partnered with a team of about a dozen people from an on-campus, survivor-led sexual violence support group who will attend all orientation events.

The move came in response to issues arising from last year's frosh week at Western University in London, Ontario.

It ended with a mass walkout in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations and claims of toxic campus culture.

Western has since committed to a full re-evaluation of its orientation week after releasing two reviews into the school's culture in May.

And students living in residence this year will be required to complete sexual assault training before coming to campus and attend more workshops in-person once they arrive.