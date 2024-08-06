

The Canadian Press





A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.

They say officers officials finalized details in July.

Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.

The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.