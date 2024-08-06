Ontario substitute teacher charged with assault involving two students
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford. A service patch is seen on the arm of a senior South Simcoe police officer at a funeral service in Barrie, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2024 4:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2024 4:49PM EDT
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.
South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.
They say officers officials finalized details in July.
Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.
The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.