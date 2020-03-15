

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The Ontario Superior Court of Justice says it will be suspending all operations starting on Tuesday over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The province’s Superior Court tweeted that only urgent public health and safety matter and urgent civil, family and criminal matters will be heard.

The moves comes following the suspension of upcoming jury trials last week.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General of Ontario had said the cancellation of jury panels for upcoming civil and criminal trials is a precautionary measure to keep the public, court users, and staff safe.

The city also announced Sunday that all Provincial Offences Act courtrooms will be closed from March 16 to April 3.

"Provincial Offences Act matters will be adjourned without the individual being present and rescheduled to a later date, as per an order by Chief Justice of Ontario," the city said in a statement on Sunday.

"Individuals who were expected to appear in court are not required to attend and will be notified of new court dates. A notice of the new court date will be sent by mail to the address on file with the court."

The number of cases in the province has been steadily rising in the past days, recording the most significant jump on Sunday with 42 new cases.

Ontario has the highest number of cases in the country, with 145 with five recoveries.