Ontario suspends personal prison visits due to COVID-19 concerns
The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 11:22PM EDT
The province is suspending personal visits at adult correctional facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension will begin on Saturday and will remain until further notice, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release Friday.
“These measures are necessary to reduce any potential transmission of COVID-19. We are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of both our staff and those in our custody,” officials said.
As well, officials said intermittent inmates who serve time on the weekends will be required to attend their reporting facility, where they will be given temporary absence from custody and permitted to return home
Professional visits, including legal counsel, will continue.
Health officials reported 19 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total in Ontario to 79.