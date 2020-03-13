

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province is suspending personal visits at adult correctional facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will begin on Saturday and will remain until further notice, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release Friday.

“These measures are necessary to reduce any potential transmission of COVID-19. We are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of both our staff and those in our custody,” officials said.

As well, officials said intermittent inmates who serve time on the weekends will be required to attend their reporting facility, where they will be given temporary absence from custody and permitted to return home

Professional visits, including legal counsel, will continue.

Health officials reported 19 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total in Ontario to 79.