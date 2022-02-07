

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's long-term care minister says the province wants to take a cautious approach to easing pandemic restrictions for the sector, while stressing that the COVID-19 situation is improving.

As rules began easing for long-term care residents on Monday, Paul Calandra said vaccinations have been helping homes weather the Omicron wave. He couldn't provide details, however, on the vaccination status of residents who've been dying in increasing numbers since the new variant took hold.

Deaths in the sector spiked in January during the Omicron wave, with 185 reported over the past two weeks. The number of homes in outbreak stood at 290 on Monday -- or 46 per cent of all homes -- down slightly from last week.

Starting this week, residents can have four designated caregivers, up from two, though only two can visit at a time. Long-term care residents who've had three COVID-19 vaccine doses can resume social day trips.

General visits and other social activities won't resume until weeks from now -- to the dismay of some critics -- but Calandra said that's because the province is being cautious.

"While we're seeing the indicators going in the right direction, we still think that caution is very important," the minister said at a Mississauga, Ont., funding announcement.

A mandate requiring that all staff in the sector receive third shots of COVID-19 vaccine was recently pushed back until March due to Omicron outbreaks and other disruptions. Even so, the province's long-term care homes are highly vaccinated settings.

As of late last week, the province said 84 per cent of eligible staff had received booster shots, 91 per cent of eligible residents had three doses and some had begun receiving fourth shots.

Calandra said three doses has made a "dramatic difference" for residents, and said the province is seeing positive trends in long-term care homes because of vaccinations.

Deaths from the virus during Omicron haven't reached levels seen in earlier waves of the virus before vaccinations were available, but the numbers have been climbing.

The province said 18 virus-related long-term care resident deaths were reported over the weekend. Calandra couldn't provide information on Monday about trends in vaccination status among residents who died from COVID-19 during Omicron, but said the province is "following it daily."

While outbreak numbers have been dropping, Calandra said the province is also doing more inspections of the homes to ensure standards are being met, as well as onboarding more inspectors over the coming months.

Ontario reported 2,155 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 486 people in intensive care on Monday. Not all hospitals report data from the weekends, but the numbers showed a drop from 2,983 hospitalizations and 555 patients in intensive care a week ago.

The province also reported 11 more deaths from the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.