

The Canadian Press





A high school teacher from the Hamilton area is among the 18 Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

The Grand Erie District School Board issued a statement confirming the death of Dawn Tanner.

The board says Tanner was the department head for special education at Hagersville Secondary School, where she'd taught since 2005.

It says Tanner also volunteered as a homework support person at a local centre for Indigenous students.

All 157 people aboard the Ethiopian Airlines flight died when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

Other Canadians killed include a nine-month-old infant on her way to meet her grandfather for the first time, a family from Brampton, Ont., and numerous humanitarian workers and environmental advocates.

