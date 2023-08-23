The Ontario government will no longer mandate early reading screenings this year after reaching a settlement with two teacher’s unions over a complaint about unfair labour practices.

The complaint was filed to the province’s labour tribunal earlier this month.

In the complaint, the unions argue the government failed to bargain in good faith when they released a memo directing school boards to conduct annual early screenings for all students in Year 2 of Kindergarten through Grade 2.

Teachers’ unions are currently in negotiations with the province over their new contract.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) said they have reached settlements with the government in relation to the complaint.

As such, the use of Early Reading Screening Tool is no longer mandatory for teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

“Educators will continue to use their expertise to identify and address students’ unique individual needs,” the statement reads.

“The government also commits to returning to the bargaining table to resolve the issue in good faith. The government will be issuing a memorandum to school boards to advise of the change in direction.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.