Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $8.7M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 6:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 10, 2021 6:23AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in Ontario won Saturday night's $8.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 13 will be approximately $5 million.