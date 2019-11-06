

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario says it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online or over the phone for in-store pick-up.

The government announced the proposed changes in its fall economic statement today, saying they will decrease waits for access to legal cannabis.

The Progressive Conservatives say the change is part of a promise to lift the cap on the number of cannabis stores and combat the black market.

Rules will also change to allow licensed producers to have retail stores on each of their production sites to further increase access.

The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is increasing from 25 to 75 this fall.

The government says it will amend legislation to make the changes but has given no immediate timeline when they will take effect.

The Canadian Press first published this article on Nov. 6, 2019.