Toronto and Peel Region will be allowed to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan this Friday, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

The only region that will be held back in Stage 1 is Windsor-Essex, as it continues to trace an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers.

It will remain in Stage 1 for at least one more week.

The rest of the GTA was allowed to move in to Stage 2 on June 19, allowing dining on outdoor patios, haircuts, shopping in malls and swimming in public pools to resume.

Mayor John Tory told CP24 earlier on Monday that he was "optimistic" that the city will be given the green light this week.

The province has seen a decline in case growth over the past week along with a drop in virus-related hospitalizations.

Ontario reported 175 new cases of the virus on Sunday and close to 70 per cent of the cases (119) were from Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex.

More to come.