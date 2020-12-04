

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force today.

Ford said yesterday the team is being finalized and the province will be ready to distribute the vaccine whenever it arrives.

The task force will include medical, information technology, and logistics experts.

Earlier this month, the province announced retired Gen. Rick Hillier will lead the task force.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the team will also include a bioethicist who will make recommendations about who should receive access to the vaccine first.

The province's chief medical officer of health has also said some regions of the province could be moved today into further restricted measures in the province's pandemic response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.