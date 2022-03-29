The Ontario government is set to announce new rules that would impose steep fines on those caught reselling free government-provided personal protective equipment, a government source told CP24.

The updated regulations would make it illegal to resell, or ‘offer to resell,’ any government-provided PPE, including rapid antigen tests, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Fines will range from up to $20,000 for an individual offender or up to $250,000 per corporation.

Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano is expected to make the announcement this afternoon.

The government began cracking down on resellers in December last year as demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests soared amid rising cases fuelled by Omicron.

Rapid antigen tests were distributed in LCBO stores and malls during the holiday season as part of the province’s testing blitz.

Most of the locations would run out of tests even before the day ended.

After receiving complaints about rapid tests being sold online for exorbitant prices, Romano announced that the province would be working to “identify, track down, and fine” resellers.

The ministry said it has received more than 500 consumer complaints about the resell of rapid tests since mid-December.

A similar program where rapid antigen tests are distributed free to households through pharmacies is slated to end on or around April 8.