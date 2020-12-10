The province will begin inoculating health-care and long-term care workers at two hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa next week, Premier Doug Ford says.

With Health Canada approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use on Wednesday, Ford says the province will begin receiving doses of vaccine in the next few days.

“Beginning Tuesday, December 15, these first doses will be administered at University Health Network and The Ottawa Hospital to health care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings.”

It is believed the Toronto vaccines will be stored somewhere in the UHN's downtown Toronto campus.

The federal government has said Canada as a whole will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.

COVID-19 task force leader Ret. Gen. Rick Hillier will release more details about Ontario’s vaccination plans at a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.