Ontarians who find themselves spending more time at home amid the latest provincial lockdown will at least get a break on their electricity bills.

The Ford government has announced that it will lower the cost of electricity to the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour for 21 days starting on Jan. 18.

It says that the reduced rate, which is less than half the cost of the current daytime rate - will be in effect 24 hours a day and will be applied automatically to residential accounts, as well as those belonging to small businesses and farms.

“We know that spending more time at home means using more electricity during the day when prices are higher, that’s why we are moving to off-peak electricity rates 24 hours per day, seven days a week,” Minister of Energy Todd Smith said in a press release. “The off-peak rate will provide immediate savings for families, small businesses and farms as all Ontarians work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”

The Ontario government also lowered electricity rates to the off-peak rate during the second weave of the pandemic last winter but did not do so during the third wave of the pandemic in April.

The move to revive the practice comes with public school students learning remotely until at least Jan. 17 and a number of businesses, including gyms and theatres, ordered to close.

In addition to lower electricity rates for residents and small businesses, the province also announced on Friday that it would provide eligible small businesses subject to closure under Step two of its reopening plan with a grant of $10,000.

It said that any business that received funds from the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program during earlier waves of the pandemic will not have to reapply ands can expect to receive funds in February should they qualify.