The Ontario government is moving to close supervised consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the move to CP24 Tuesday.

The changes will mean that any site within 200 metres of a school will no longer be permitted.

At the same time, new centres will be built with a focus on support and treatment for those who use drugs.

Harm reduction advocates have championed supervised consumption sites as a way to help mitigate opioid-related deaths, which have surged in recent years as drug supplies have become less safe.

Toronto's supervised consumption sites allow people to bring their own drugs for use within a clinical space, in the presence of trained health professionals who can provide treatment immediately in the case of an overdose. The sites also connect drug users with health and social services.

The first site opened in Toronto in 2017 and there are currently 10 sites providing service in Toronto. Six of them provincially designated Consumption and Treatment Service sites funded by the province.

However scrutiny of the sites intensified following the shooting death of Caroline Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother who was struck by a stray bullet near a supervised consumption site near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville last summer.

Police have said there was an altercation between three males which escalated into violence.

Two suspects have since been charged in the shooting, while police believe a third fled the country.

A fourth person – an employee of the consumption site – was also charged with accessory to an indictable offence after the fact and one count of obstructing justice in connection with the shooting. However police have not said exactly how she is connected to the shooting.

Area residents also voiced concern about visible drug use, aggressive behaviour and drug paraphernalia around the site.

Advocates for the sites say that housing and mental health crises have overwhelmed available services.

The premier's office said more details on the changes are expected to be provided by Health Minister Sylvia Jones later this afternoon when she addresses the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa.