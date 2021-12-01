Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.

They are expected to reveal the expansion of two hospital sites – one in Mississauga and another in Etobicoke as part of the announcement.

Government sources tell CP24 the expansion of a current facility in Mississauga will make it the largest hospital in operation anywhere in Canada.

Trillium Health Partners currently operates two hospitals in Mississauga – Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital.

The two sites operate more than 1,000 beds combined.

Ford and Elliott are expected to speak at 10 a.m.

