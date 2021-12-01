Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce long awaited plans for a rebuild of Trillium Health Partners' Mississauga Hospital today.

They will speak about the expansion of two hospital sites – one in Mississauga and another in Etobicoke as part of the announcement.

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement last month, the Mississauga Hospital at 100 Queensway West will undergo a complete rebuild, while a second site in Etobicoke will receive a new patient tower.

Government sources tell CP24 the expansion of a current facility in Mississauga will make it the largest hospital in operation anywhere in Canada.

Trillium Health Partners currently operates two hospitals in Mississauga – Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital.

The two sites currently operate more than 1,000 beds combined.

Ford and Elliott are expected to speak at 10 a.m.

The auditor general will also be releasing audits of several provincial files at the same time.

-With files from CP24's Cristina Tenaglia.