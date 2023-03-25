The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.

In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was first ramping up, the ministry of health established temporary funding for doctors to provide care to those without provincial health insurance, including those without coverage under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

The program allowed anyone to access “medically necessary physician and hospital services.”

In a memo sent to Ontario hospitals and health providers, and provided to CTV News Toronto, the government said this funding would no longer be available as of March 31.

“Starting April 1, 2023, hospitals should return to pre-pandemic billing practices for uninsured patients,” the memo reads.

“As they did pre-pandemic, uninsured persons will continue to have access to some publicly funded health care services including primary care at one of Ontario’s 75 Community Health Centres, midwifery care, public health, and emergency care. Regardless of an individual’s health card status, Ontario’s public hospitals cannot refuse to provide services to a patient who is faced with a life-threatening medical emergency.”

In a statement, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) expressed concern about this decision, saying it will be “detrimental to the livelihood of marginalized Ontarians who often face the greatest barriers in our society.”

“Instead, the government will rely on the goodwill of physicians who often exercise a moral obligation to care for uninsured persons without being compensated,” the OMA said.

An uninsured person is someone who lacks other private or provincial health insurance, including those without residency status, people waiting for permanent residency, foreign workers between contracts, and international students.

The OMA is asking the ministry of health to extend the program temporarily until a long-term solution can be developed.

The ministry of health, for its part, says the funding was established as a temporary measure to ensure people had access to medical services when it was difficult to leave the province during travel restrictions.

“With lower rates of COVID-19 and the ending of public health restrictions, the province is winding down its pandemic response measures to focus resources on delivering services Ontarians need the most,” the ministry said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

This is a developing news story. More to come.