Ontario will be extending mask mandates in select higher-risk indoor settings for at least another month.

Mandatory masking in these settings, including long-term care homes, hospitals and transit, was set to expire on April 27, but the government announced Friday that it was maintaining the mandates until at least June 11, amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.

“To protect our progress in managing this latest wave, I am maintaining masking requirements in specific public settings where individuals who are, or may be, at increased risk of severe outcomes, are in close contact for extended periods of time,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in a press release on Friday.

Other settings where masking will continue to be mandatory include retirement homes, doctors’ offices, shelters and congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

A complete list of settings with mandatory masking can be found here.

The extension comes after Moore told CP24 last week that the province was planning to keep mask mandates in place for at least another month given the increase of COVID-19 infections in the province.

Mask mandates in other public indoor settings, including schools and retail, were lifted on March 21.

ONTARIO TO PROVIDE EVUSHELD COVID-19 TREATMENT

The province also announced on Friday that it will soon receive supplies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody treatment Evusheld and start to administer it in the coming weeks to immunocompromised individuals.

Evusheld is administered in two single-dose injections and provides protection from the virus for up to six months.

The treatment will be available to individuals with the highest-risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19, including:

solid organ transplant recipients;

stem cell transplant recipients;

CAR-T therapy recipients; and

other hematologic cancer patients undergoing treatment.

The province says it is expecting to receive its first shipment in late April and subsequent shipments in May and June.

Evusheld was approved by Health Canada on Apr. 14.