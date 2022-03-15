Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an appearance in Brampton Tuesday afternoon to announce the addition of more than 450 new postsecondary positions across all six of the province's medical schools.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop. The announcement is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.

Speaking on background, officials say the addition of the new beds — 160 of which will be for undergraduate positions and 295 for postgraduate — marks the largest expansion of undergraduate and postgraduate education in over a decade.

The expanded positions will be allocated as follows: