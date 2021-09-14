Health minister Christine Elliott is making an announcement on COVID-19 vaccine certificates Tuesday afternoon, as the province prepares to roll out the program next week.

As of Sept. 22, Ontario residents will need to show proof that they have received both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days earlier to enter gyms, cinemas, restaurants, casinos, and other non-essential businesses.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for retail shopping and outdoor dining or for attending workplaces, grocery stores, religious services, pharmacies, and banks.

Exemptions will be given to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and for children under 12 years old who are not currently eligible for a vaccine in the province.

Ontarians will be expected to temporarily use the paper or PDF vaccine receipt that is available online, along with photo ID to prove that they have been fully immunized until the province releases its QR code system.

Ontarians will be provided a unique QR code that contains information about their vaccination status and an app will be developed for businesses to read that code.

The QR code system is expected to launch on Oct. 22.

Officials say the vaccine certificate program, which is intended to be temporary, aims to reduce transmission of the virus and encourage vaccinations as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

For individuals and businesses who do not comply with the program they could face a fine of about $750 and $1,000, respectively.

Elliott will be joined by Kaleed Rasheed, associate minister of digital government and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore for the announcement at 1 p.m.

CP24.com will stream the announcement live.

-With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.