Ontario to procure 5,000 MW of energy, ban solar farms on prime agricultural land
Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont., northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2024 10:19AM EDT
KING CITY, Calif. - Ontario is looking to add some 5,000 megawatts of energy to the grid as new Energy Minister Stephen Lecce lays out his plan to meet demand in the coming decades.
Lecce says the government is "energy agnostic" and the new procurement will be a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, renewables, nuclear and biomass.
He says energy companies must get municipal support in order to proceed.
Lecce also says there will be protections to prime agricultural areas.
Ground-mounted solar farms will be banned entirely on prime agricultural land.
The province's electricity demand is expected to grow by about two per cent each year, but could be even higher depending on electrification within the broader economy.