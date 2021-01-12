Provincial health officials will be releasing new COVID-19 modelling data today as community transmission of the novel coronavirus continues to reach record levels in Ontario.

Epidemiologist Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table, will release the projections later this morning.

Speaking at a news conference last week, Premier Doug Ford said the updated projections will “make you fall off your chair.”

Modelling data released last month predicted that the province could see around 6,000 new infections per day by the end of January with three per cent case growth. While the province has not yet hit that number, Ontario logged close to 4,000 new cases on Jan. 10.

The previous modelling data also indicated that in February, Ontario would likely see more than 50 new virus-related deaths per day, a threshold the province has hit on multiple days over the past week. Ontario reported a record 89 new virus-related deaths on Jan. 7.

Last month's projections also suggested that with three per cent case growth, close to 600 COVID-19 patients would be in intensive care units at provincial hospitals by the end of January. According to data released by Critical Care Services Ontario on Monday, there are currently at least 409 COVID-19 patients in intensive care at Ontario hospitals.

On Monday, Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, said once Ontario hospitals see 550 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, hospitals may be in a position where they have to prioritize COVID-19 patients who are more likely to survive their infection.

"Once we get to the 550 number, which we will exceed for sure, that is where a potential triage protocol could be implemented whereby patients who are more likely to survive their COVID-19 or other illness will be given life support preferentially over others if those resources are not available for everybody," he said.

"That is a situation we all want to avoid. This is a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of Ontarians and it is to our hospital system as well. We want to be able to care for everybody and we don’t want to be in a position where we may have to turn people away.”

Many hospitals have already been forced to cancel elective procedures and vital surgeries, including cancer surgeries, due to the influx of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Brown will be speaking at Queen's Park this morning at 11:30 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.