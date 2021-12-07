Ontario’s science advisory table will release updated COVID-19 projections today amid increasing concerns about a new variant of concern that many fear will reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines.

The new modelling figures are expected to be released at around 11 a.m., just a few hours ahead of a 1:30 p.m. briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The figures come amid a worsening fourth wave of the pandemic which has already seen Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new infections jump from 508 to 940 over the course of a month.

Hospitalizations are also slowly starting to rise with the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care now standing at 168.

That is a far cry from the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in April when more than 900 people were being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at one time but the science table has suggested that the healthcare system won’t have the same capacity this time around due to worker burnout, staffing shortages and a surgical backlog that will make it difficult to suspend elective care.

“We’re having difficulty staffing the existing beds and the patients who are in ICUs at present,” Dr. Kali Barrett, who sits on the science table, told CP24 last week. “And so the concern is that if we were to see another huge surge like we saw during the third wave, it would be a lot more difficult. We wouldn't have the same resources in terms of healthcare workers who would be available to look after those patients.”

Cases have been on the rise in Ontario for more than a month now but unlike in previous waves the hot spots have been largely located outside of the Greater Toronto Area so far.

In fact as of Monday, the Algoma Public Health Unit in Sault Ste. Marie had a weekly incidence rate that was more than eight times higher than Toronto’s on a per capita basis.

Cases are also surging in Kingston, where public health officials have tightened the limit for private indoor gatherings to just 10 people and are now recommending that residents once again avoid social gatherings altogether.

“Due in part to the high vaccinations rates in our community, we have managed to keep schools and workplaces open; however, now we must prioritize measures to stabilize cases in the region,” Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health for the region, said in a statement issued on Monday.

The last time that the science table released modelling it warned that daily case counts would range between just under 500 and 1,000 by December, suggesting that we are tracking closer to the worst case scenario.

The science table also said that ICU admissions would likely total around 200 by the end of December.

That modelling, however, was released prior to the detection of the Omicron variant in South Africa. So far only 13 cases involving the Omicron variant have been detected in Ontario but that number is expected to rise.