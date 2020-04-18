

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario epidemiologists will release updated modelling on the growth, spread and lethality of the novel coronavirus in the province, with Premier Doug Ford warning easing of emergency measures won’t necessarily take us back to normalcy.

“You deserve the facts and to hear from the same experts and to get the same information I get as premier,” Ford said.

On Monday, epidemiologists from Public Health Ontario will update their model, which last called for 1,600 deaths in the month of April and a maximum case count of 80,000.

As of Saturday, Ontario had more than 10,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and close to 550 deaths.

Ford warned the public that whatever the modelling data says Monday, a return to “normal” might not involve everything the public expects it will.

“My friends our efforts are paying off and I know we are all eager to get back to work and back to normal,” Ford said. “But until we have that vaccine, letting our guard down potentially means exposing millions to the virus.”

Elliott said any easing of restrictions will be informed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

"We're not through the first wave yet so I think it would be premature to contemplate a second wave," she said, adding the deciding factor would rest on a significant decline in the rate of transmission in the community across the province.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Saturday they will also release a model of case growth and fatalities within the city sometime on Monday.

Ford announced Saturday the province will offer $20 million to researchers to support efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Until we have that vaccine, letting our guard down means potentially exposing millions of our people to the virus so any decision to reopen must be based on the best medical advice and these decisions will not be taken lightly,” Ford said.

“The hard fact is, until we find a vaccine going back to normal means putting lives at risk.”