Ontario will release updated COVID-19 projections this afternoon; just hours ahead of the province beginning the first step in its economic reopening.

Ontario is set to formally begin its reopening plan at 12:01 a.m., allowing retail stores to operate at 15 per cent capacity and bars and restaurants to serve customers on their patios for the first time since the fall.

But in advance of that officials are set to release modelling that will provide an updated look at where Ontario stands and what the next few weeks may look like as the Delta variant eventually becomes dominant.

The modelling, which will be detailed during a 3 p.m. news conference at Queen’s Park, comes as Ontario continues to see a steady decline in case counts and hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday the rolling-seven day average was 657, down from 978 the previous week and 1,622 two weeks ago.

That is slightly ahead of the best case scenario outlined in the last set of projections released by the province three weeks ago.

Back then the Ontario Science Advisory Table thought that case counts would fall under 500 per day by July, something Ontario now appears on track to achieve sometime this month.

The science table also suggested that intensive care admissions would drop to 400 by June 17.

As of yesterday, 466 people were in the ICU with COVID-19, though 33 of them were transferred to Ontario hospitals from Manitoba.

The improving numbers have led to a renewed sense of optimism among many public health officials, though some have expressed concern about the spread of the Delta variant given research that suggests it may be spreading among partially vaccinated populations in the United Kingdom.

It is expected that today’s modelling will account for that.

“I think it is fair to say that Delta is here, Delta is taking over but we can get ahead of this. We don’t have to have a fourth wave. All we have to do is continuing what we are doing: vaccinate quickly, have a smart second dose strategy and really reopen in a methodical manner where we are watching all the key metrics,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday.

Science table co-chair Dr. Adalsteinn Brown will be in attendance for this afternoon’s update, as will Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

