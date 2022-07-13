Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will speak about when adults 18 to 59 can access fourth COVID-19 shots.

He’ll also speak about the province’s free rapid antigen test distribution program, which is set to expire on July 31.

Unlike Quebec, the United States and several other provinces, Ontario does not allow healthcare workers and non-immunocompromised adults to get fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario opened up third dose eligibility to all adults nearly seven months ago.

Eligibility includes residents of congregate care, a select grouping of immune-suppressive conditions, Indigenous people and anyone 60+.

Ontario’s epidemiologists are split about the value of offering a fourth dose now versus waiting until the fall, when federal health officials expect the country will face another wave of COVID-19 transmission.

But Ontario and the rest of the nation is already in a wave this summer driven by the BA.5 subvariant of coronavirus.

The delay, debate and eligibility discrepancy between Ontario prompted one Ottawa family physician, Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, to threaten legal action if the province does not widen eligibility for doses soon.

On Tuesday, she told CP24 her legal team is waiting to see what Ontario’s plan looks like as whatever is announced could not involve opening up forth dose eligibility to all adults.

Moore is set to speak at 11 a.m. from Queen's Park.

CP24 will broadcast the update live and online.