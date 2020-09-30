The Ontario government is projecting that the province will likely see more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the first half of October as the province is in its second wave of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams presented the provincial COVID-19 modelling update at a news conference on Monday morning.

He was joined by Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown and Matthew Anderson, president and CEO of Ontario Health.

The health officials noted that cases across the province have been steadily rising throughout the month of September and that Ontario is on an upwards trajectory similar to what other jurisdictions have experienced, like Australia.

They also said cases are currently doubling approximately every 10 to 12 days.

More to come.