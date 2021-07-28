Provincial health officials say they are aiming to increase capacity in the hospital system to somewhere between 110 and 115 per cent by late fall in order to deal with the backlog of surgeries and procedures that built up during Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Officials said Wednesday that they will spend $324 million to try and work through the backlog, adding 67,000 additional surgeries and procedures between October and spring 2022.

The plan includes $35 million for more MRI and CT scans, $18 million for a centralized surgical waitlist management system, $1 million for surgical “smoothing” and coaching and $24 million to increase the volume of surgical and diagnostic services in independent health facilities.

To help work through the backlog, surgeries will also be carried out at night and on weekends.

To support the surgical ramp-up, the province is also offering up to 200 nurses a $10,000 incentive this year in exchange for a one-year practice commitment and is offering “surgical extender” training programs to as many as 500 existing nurses to improve their skills.

The province says its plan is based on wait times for “actual” numbers of patients moving through the system.

Provincial officials say that some wait times actually decreased during the pandemic, but acknowledged that many people who would normally have sought treatment did not do so during lockdown.

The province would not provide a figure for the number of people believed to be part of the backlog.

Health officials said that while many people did not seek treatment during lockdown, many of those who are part of the backlog belong to the category of high-volume, non-urgent scheduled surgeries and said that group will be the focus in the coming months.