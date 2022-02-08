The Ford government will soon start distributing free COVID-19 rapid tests through Ontario grocery stores and pharmacies.

The province will be expanding a free rapid test program through grocery stores and pharmacies provincewide, sources told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

Approximately five million tests will be available per week through the stores, sources said, and one kit containing several tests will be available per family per visit.

While free rapid tests were distributed at malls around the holidays, the tests have been hard to come by as case numbers have soared in the province.

Ontario has received 75 million rapid tests to date, and has so far distributed 80 million across a variety of sectors, including health care, education, and retail.

The province expects to start handing out 16 million rapid tests per week, including the roughly 5.5 million to be distributed through the grocery stores and pharmacies, sources said.

- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello