For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus.

The province logged 1,042 new cases and seven new deaths on Sunday.

The majority of new cases continue to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham. There are 736 more resolved cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

The new record-high surpasses the 978 new infections recorded yesterday.

On Friday, 826 infections were logged in the province and 841 cases were recorded on Thursday.

Elliott says nearly 38,800 tests were completed by provincial labs within the last 24 hours.

More to come.