

The Canadian Press





UXBRIDGE, Ont. - The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with plans to create Ontario's first urban provincial park in the Township of Uxbridge.

The government says the proposed park in Oak Ridges Moraine may include up to 532 hectares of provincially owned lands.

It's still unclear what exactly the park will look like as the government says it will be working on a feasibility study and consultations on the proposed protected area in the months ahead.

Environment Minister David Piccini issued a statement saying the government looks forward to working with the public and local stakeholders to make this vision a reality.

The provincial government says it is working with various levels of regional government, along with conservation groups, to identify the full potential of a park in the area.

It says the study area for the park may include the 598-hectare Durham Regional Forest, and a possible 123 hectares from the Township of Uxbridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.