Ontario’s top public health official says that there may need to be a “more consistent” province-wide approach to public health measures amid the rapid spread of an Omicron variant that is likely to be a “game changer” for the pandemic.

In recent months the Ford government has said that public health measures should be applied on a region-by-region basis only due the different viral picture across Ontario’s 34 public health units.

But during a briefing on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that strategy was “Delta-driven” and may not make sense when it comes to the spread Omicron variant.

To that end, Moore said that his office has been reviewing “all of its policy directions” and will be presenting the Ford government with recommendations on what to do next with news likely to be announced “later this week.”

“The previous strategy on regional approaches was Delta-driven and, as you know, Omicron is becoming a game changer for all of us, both for our immunization strategy and the public health measures that we want to put in play to best protect Ontarians,” he said.

The Ontario science Advisory Table currently estimates that Omicron accounts for about 31 per cent of Ontario’s new COVID-19 case counts but with a doubling time of three days the strain is likely to become dominant within days.

Some public health units which have experienced a more significant surge in cases have already taken steps to control the spread of the virus, including Kingston where officials have limited indoor gatherings to a maximum of five people and ordered bars and restaurants to close for indoor dining at 10 p.m.

Speaking with reporters, Moore said that Omicron is likely to account for 100 per cent of Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases by the end of the month and that there will need to be “a discussion in the coming days about what additional measures we may need” to protect Ontarians.

Sources have told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford will meet with his cabinet on Wednesday morning to discuss Ontario's response to the rapid growth of Omicron case, though it is unclear whether Moore's reccomendations will be considered at that time.

“It does appear to be much more transmissible than Delta and much quicker spread, almost with a doubling time of two to three days. I'm sure you're hearing that from many of the science table analysts and scientists and it is a threat and we need to urgently understand its severity and potential impact on the health system,” Moore said of the new variant. “But we do want a consistent approach if measures are put in play across Ontario.”

The province has previously paused its plans to lift the capacity limits in certain high-risk settings, like nightclubs and strip clubs.

It also no longer intends to remove the proof of vaccination requirements for some businesses as soon as January, as it had previously planned on doing.

But at this point it remains unclear whether additional measures, like capacity restrictions in other businesses, could be coming.

Moore said that he does expect to be releasing “further advice” this week on “potential maximum numbers in gatherings” heading into the holidays.

He also said that vulnerable Ontarians should also be acting with caution, even as some large-scale venues like the Scotiabank Arena continue to be permitted to host capacity crowds.

“The people I am most concerned about are those that are very vulnerable to this disease. So if you're older, if you're immune suppressed, if you've received a transplant or are undergoing cancer therapy now is not the time to have social events and mow is not the time to be going out to mass gatherings,” he said.