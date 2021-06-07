Ontario will enter the first step of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing non-essential retail stores to reopen for the first time in months and bars and restaurants to begin serving customers on their patios in time for the weekend.

The Ford government had previously set a target date of June 14 to formally enter the first step of a three-step reopening plan but it has opted to instead do so as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The move comes hours after Ontario reported 525 new cases of COVID-19, its lowest single-day number since Sept. 27.

Hospiltizations have also steadily declined and as of today there are only 497 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down nearly 20 per cent from this time last week.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter step one of the roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” Premier Doug Ford said in a press release. “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario. As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.”

The first step of Ontario’s reopening plan will allow all non-essential retail stores with street-front entrances to reopen at 15 per cent capacity and will permit outdoor gatherings and organized public events of up to 10 people.

It will also allow for outdoor fitness classes and personal training sessions, as well as overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites and day camps for children.

Here is a full list of what is and isn’t permitted during stage one of the province’s reopening plan

The second step represents a broader economic reopening but will not take place until at least 21 days after the first stage begins.

That means that residents will likely still have to wait until Canada Day to get a haircut or partake in even a small indoor gathering of five people or less. Meanwhile, gyms and indoor movie theatres will remain closed until the third and final step.

In the press release issued on Monday, the Ford government cited “continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators” in explaining its decision to move up the start of the reopening plan.

It also noted that 72 per cent of Ontario adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ford government had previously suggested that stage one wouldn’t begin until two weeks after 60 per cent of adults had received at least one dose.

“While we have reached the point where we can safely move into Step One, now is not the time to get complacent,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said in the release. “We must all remain vigilant, as the fight against COVID-19 is not over. By continuing to follow public health advice and measures we can continue to reduce transmission, safeguard health system capacity and save lives.”

The province has said that it will not enter step two of its reopening plan until at least 20 per cent of adults have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine “and there are continued improvements in other key public health and health system indicators.”