All of Ontario will be under lockdown as of Christmas Eve, sources tell CTV News Toronto.

These sources, who have direct knowledge of the situation, say the lockdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24 and will last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province and 14 days in the northern parts.

This lockdown will look similar to the province-wide shutdown back in March, with only essential businesses being allowed to remain open.

The sources say this decision was made based off COVID-19 modelling data.

Ontario has seen daily case counts surpass 2,000 for six days in a row. The seven-day average is currently 2,249.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex are already under lockdown. Hamilton is set to join the grey zone of the province’s tiered COVID-19 framework on Monday.

The province-wide lockdown has not been formally announced by the provincial government.

Ford indicated on Friday that an announcement regarding additional measures being taken to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will be made on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello