

The Canadian Press





Ontario will spend millions of dollars on a grant program allowing police forces to expand CCTV coverage.

A total of $6 million will be made available over three years.

Grants will cover 50 per cent of the costs associated with buying and installing the closed-circuit television cameras and supplies.

Municipal and First Nations police services and the Ontario Provincial Police can apply for funding starting Thursday.

The province says it's part of a larger effort to combat gun and gang violence.

Premier Doug Ford says the government wants to ensure communities can recover from the pandemic without “fear of crime.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.