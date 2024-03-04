An Ontario woman who allegedly planned to sexually exploit a child alongside a man previously indicted for similar offences is facing charges, police say.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the charges in a news release issued Monday following a search warrant at an address south of Ottawa on Sunday.

The charges stem from the December arrest of 42-year-old Bowmanville resident Craig Thompson, who allegedly planned to meet an American female and engage in sexual acts with her and her children – who police said were aged two and six at the time – in a separate incident.

Police say that following further analysis of Thompson’s phone, investigators discovered a conversation on the app KIK between Thompson and a woman in Canada with the username “‘harleyquinn_613.”

“The conversation detailed arrangements to engage in sexual offences against a young child,” DRPS said.

Following the discovery, DRPS said its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit worked to track the woman down and landed on a residence in Smiths Falls, Ont. Police said the female suspect was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sheena Smith is charged with agreeing or arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child under 16, making child pornography, and possessing child pornography, and other alleged offences.

Her relationship with the child, if any, was not disclosed. Smith was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

DRPS added that the ICE Unit is currently working with the RCMP and U.S. law enforcement officials to “investigate and take the appropriate action” against the “female party” involved in the December incident. She was not identified by police.