Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to the reader.

The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.

In a draft claim obtained by CTV News, the plaintiff argues that in addition to mental anguish, the incident left her unable to complete her education and impaired both her physical and emotional wellbeing.

“The plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer physical, emotional and mental pain and suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life,” the claim says. “The life of the plaintiff was fundamentally and forever changed by the above-noted behaviour.”

Haggard was convicted of sexually assaulting the Ottawa woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, back in June after a lengthy month-long trial.

He will be attending a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

In the statement of claim, the woman re-tells how she met Hoggard at a WE Day event and then agreed to meet him at the Thompson Hotel in November 2016.

She says that Hoggard raped her in a hotel room and choked, slapped and spit on her. He also dragged her across the floor by her legs, the statement alleges.

“In order to facilitate the above noted acts, Hoggard engaged in a pattern of behaviour that was intended to make the plaintiff feel that her safety was in jeopardy,” the lawsuit says.

The details in the statement of claim were also presented at Hoggard’s criminal trial.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Hoggard’s criminal defence lawyer for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. It is unclear if this lawyer would represent him in the civil claim.

At the same sex assault trial, Hoggard was found not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.

Hoggard is still facing a third sex assault charge related to an alleged incident in Kirkland Lake, Ont.