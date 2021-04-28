The Ontario government says full-time and part-time workers in the province who need time off due to COVID-19 will be eligible to receive up to three paid sick days as part of a temporary provincial program.

The province says it will introduce legislation on Thursday that, if passed, will require employers to provide employees with up to three days off if they miss work due to COVID-19. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province will reimburse employers up to $200 per day for each employee.

The program, which has been dubbed the Ontario COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit Program, will be administered through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and will end on Sept. 25, the same date that the federal government's Canada Recovery and Sickness Benefit (CRSB) is set to expire.

Payments will be retroactive to April 19 and no sick notes will be required.

"Our action today means that if a warehouse worker is told to self-isolate, she can do so without losing her paycheck. And if a grocery store clerk needs to take time off to get vaccinated, they can get paid while doing so," McNaughton said during a news conference at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

The province says the paid sick days program they plan to introduce will bridge the gap for employees waiting on their CRSB payments.

Critics of the federal program say there are too many barriers and note that applicants have to wait days for their application to be approved before they receive any money.

As part of the province plan to improve sick benefits for vulnerable essential workers, McNaughton said the Ford government has also reached out to the federal government with a plan to top up the CRSB payment from $500 to $1,000.

The province says it will foot the bill for the top up but it is not yet clear if the federal government will sign off on the proposal.

“Our government has long advocated for the federal government to enhance the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit to better protect the people of Ontario, especially our tireless essential workers," McNaughton said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“It is a tremendously positive step that the federal government has signalled their willingness to continue discussions on the CRSB. Now we can fix the outstanding gap in the federal program so workers can get immediate support and can stay home when needed.”

Today's announcement comes after the Ford government faced mounting pressure from medical experts, including members of the province's own Science Advisory Table, who for months called for a provincial paid sick days program above and beyond the CRSB.

Experts warned that without proper paid sick days, community transmission of COVID-19 would remain high in Ontario due to the prevalence of outbreaks at essential workplaces.

"I think the government could have and should have implemented paid sick days from day one," Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said following the announcement.

"We have watched one by one as various municipalities have passed motions, various mayors have urged the government to come forward and they just dragged their feet because they didn’t want to do. No matter how much they are trying to rewrite history we all remember when Doug Ford said he didn't agree with federal plan."

She said the Ford government's plan is far from the best program in North America, a claim Premier Doug Ford made last week before announcing any details of his program.

"We know that other jurisdictions have done much better and this government could have done better but chose not to and people will still have to make really difficult decisions because three days of paid sick leave is not enough if you are battling with COVID-19. It is simply not enough," Horwath said.

"They came forward today with a back of the envelope kind of solution that is really not enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our workplaces."