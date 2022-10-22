Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package: police
Published Saturday, October 22, 2022 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 22, 2022 4:30PM EDT
All operations at Billy Bishop Airport have been suspended as police investigate a suspicious package that has been found at the airport ferry terminal.
Toronto police say they were called to the Billy Bishop Airport Ferry terminal shortly before 4 p.m. after a suspicious package was located.
The terminal has been evacuated.
The Emergency Disposal Unit has been called and are on the way, police say.
