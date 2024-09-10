The group which runs the historical Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village will be sticking around to manage the theatre after reaching a new agreement with the owners.

Revue Film Society Chair Grant Oyston told CP24 in an email Tuesday that his group has now signed a new five-year lease agreement with the owners, Danny and Letty Mullin.

The future of the theatre was left in limbo back in June after it emerged that the Mullins planned to end the Revue Film Society’s lease on the theatre, citing a failure to keep up with promises around key maintenance and improvements to the building.

The group sought and won a court injunction allowing them to continue to operate until the matter could be heard in court.

The Mullins bought the beloved local theatre in 2007 in order to save it from closure and it has been operated ever since by the Revue Film Society – the nonprofit community group established at the same time.

The uncertainty around the future of the theatre earlier this year prompted an outpouring of support for its continued operation, including a petition for action by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

A press release announcing the new deal Tuesday clarified that both the Mullins and the society share a desire to see the cinema operated as an independent movie theatre and community landmark.

“Negotiations, even between longstanding partners, can often lead to misunderstandings, but the length and strength of our partnership with the Mullins and good faith on all sides allowed us to end up in a good place,” the statement read.

“In recent weeks, supporters across Toronto and beyond have shown their passion for the iconic cinema – a testament to the community's dedication and the exceptional environment that the Revue Film Society and the Mullins have cultivated.”

The statement said the Mullins requested that a new lease agreement include a “significant contribution” to St. Joseph’s Health Centre – a request answered with a donation of $62,000 worth of advertising space for the St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation over the length of the new five-year lease.

The lease also provides for the holding of an annual fundraising event at the theatre in support of the hospital.

“Patrons can look forward to exciting new programming and upcoming facility enhancements, including restoration of the heritage façade set to commence this year,” Oyston said in the release. “We are thankful to Danny and Letty for their continued partnership and support and to former Toronto Mayor John Tory for his mediation efforts which were of huge help in arriving at this successful result.”

According to the group, the Revue Cinema is the oldest operating movie theatre in Canda.