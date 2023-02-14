OPG purchases former General Motors building in Oshawa for its new headquarters
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to use the former General Motors head office building in Oshawa for its own corporate headquarters.
OPG says it has signed a deal to buy the building -- financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic and has since moved its corporate headquarters closer to its Canadian technical centre, test track and the Oshawa assembly plant.
OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in late in 2024.